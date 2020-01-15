Every James Bond theme song ever - after Billie Eilish confirmed for No Time to Die

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Billie Eilish has written the soundtrack for No Time To Die with her brother Finneas, and is the youngest artist in history to ever a record the title song to a 007 film. Billie Eilish has written the soundtrack for No Time To Die with her brother Finneas, and is the youngest artist in history to ever a record the title song to a 007 film. 👓 View full article

