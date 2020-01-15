Global  

Flybe rescue deal thrown into doubt as British Airways launch complaint

Exeter Express and Echo Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
British Airways and International Airlines Group have protested to the European Commission.
Airlines boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe

Willie Walsh, head of the British Airways parent company, has attacked a government-backed rescue of regional UK airline Flybe, calling it a misuse of public...
Reuters India Also reported by •Energy Daily

UK defends throwing Flybe a lifeline after rivals complain

The British government defended a rescue deal for privately owned regional airline Flybe, after the owner of rival British Airways filed a complaint with...
Reuters India Also reported by •BBC Local News

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News BREAKING https://t.co/5KZ9rwtxqa 4 hours ago

GoggleboxitTv

GoggleboxitTV #Flybe Bought.. #cherrypicked and now the bones are thrown out , why should the government foot the bill.. The air… https://t.co/GJwFnNUQQE 2 days ago

