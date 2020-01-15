Global  

Flybe rescue deal thrown into doubt as British Airways launch complaint

Torquay Herald Express Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
British Airways and International Airlines Group have protested to the European Commission.
UK defends throwing Flybe a lifeline after rivals complain

The British government defended a rescue deal for privately owned regional airline Flybe, after the owner of rival British Airways filed a complaint with...
Reuters India Also reported by •BBC Local News

British Airways owner files complaint to EU over Flybe rescue deal

British Airways owner files complaint to EU over Flybe rescue dealIt comes as Flybe's collapse has been averted after the Government told the airline it would review air passenger duty (APD) and shareholders agreed to inject...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndependent

