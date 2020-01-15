SNP brands Boris Johnson 'democracy denier' over IndyRef2 bid rejection

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Ian Blackford: Scotland has spoken on second independence referendum Boris Johnson has got his answer as to whether the people of Scotland want a second independence referendum, Ian Blackford has warned. The SNP's Westminster leader said that Mr Johnson must respect.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published on December 16, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Brexit: SNP makes last-ditch bid to stop Boris Johnson's EU withdrawal bill becoming law Brexit legislation reaches final day of tortuous passage through parliament

Independent 6 hours ago





Tweets about this