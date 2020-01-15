Global  

Yorkshire knitters help animals in Australian bushfires

BBC Local News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- These Yorkshire knitters are helping animals affected by the Australian bushfires.
News video: Jeff Bezos: $1 Million To Australian Recovery

Jeff Bezos: $1 Million To Australian Recovery 00:35

 REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a Saturday evening Instagram post that the tech company will donate $1 million Australian dollars (or about $690, 000 USD) to help Australia recover from a series of bushfires that have ravaged the country in recent weeks. The infernos have...

Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires [Video]Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires

The New South Wales Police released a statement on Monday regarding the charges.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $500,000 to Australian bushfires as home is 'under threat' [Video]Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $500,000 to Australian bushfires as home is 'under threat'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 dollars to help those in Australia affected by bushfires ravaging the country, after claiming their family home is "under threat".

Canadians are making handmade items for animals affected by the Australian fires

Knitters, sewers, and crocheters across Canada are working together to send handmade wraps and pouches to the animals affected by the Australian bushfires.
CTV News

Kiwi volunteers jump the ditch to help fire-affected Australian animals

Kiwi volunteers jump the ditch to help fire-affected Australian animalsBy RNZ Animals fleeing the devastating Australian bushfires were like a tsunami, a New Zealand volunteer rescuing wildlife in New South Wales says. There are...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Independent

FawcettJudith

Judi RT @BBCLookNorth: These Yorkshire knitters are doing their bit to help animals in the Australian bushfires ❤️ https://t.co/nVXWPEVW3m 3 hours ago

BBCLookNorth

BBC Yorkshire These Yorkshire knitters are doing their bit to help animals in the Australian bushfires ❤️ https://t.co/nVXWPEVW3m 6 hours ago

