Yorkshire knitters help animals in Australian bushfires

REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a Saturday evening Instagram post that the tech company will donate $1 million Australian dollars (or about $690, 000 USD) to help Australia recover from a series of bushfires that have ravaged the country in recent weeks. The infernos have...
By RNZ Animals fleeing the devastating Australian bushfires were like a tsunami, a New Zealand volunteer rescuing wildlife in New South Wales says. There are... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Independent
Judi RT @BBCLookNorth: These Yorkshire knitters are doing their bit to help animals in the Australian bushfires ❤️ https://t.co/nVXWPEVW3m 3 hours ago
BBC Yorkshire These Yorkshire knitters are doing their bit to help animals in the Australian bushfires ❤️ https://t.co/nVXWPEVW3m 6 hours ago