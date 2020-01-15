Pete Buttigieg attends Black gay fundraiser amidst criticism he’s ‘anti-Black and anti-poor’

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

US presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg this week attended a Black gay fundraiser, co-hosted by Empire writer/director Lee Daniels. In the same week, Black Lives Matter activists protested a Buttigieg campaign rally and questioned the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, over his record on race. During the fundraiser, which... 👓 View full article

