Pete Buttigieg attends Black gay fundraiser amidst criticism he’s ‘anti-Black and anti-poor’
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () US presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg this week attended a Black gay fundraiser, co-hosted by Empire writer/director Lee Daniels. In the same week, Black Lives Matter activists protested a Buttigieg campaign rally and questioned the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, over his record on race. During the fundraiser, which...
The seventh Democratic primary debate barely made any news Tuesday night. The candidates were onstage in Des Moines, Iowa. Business Insider said they largely failed to set themselves apart from each other. Joe Biden had a disappointing night. Pete Buttigieg drew some criticism when he said: "The...