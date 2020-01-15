Global  

Tennessee just passed a bill to stop same-sex parents from adopting

PinkNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Tennessee state senate has started out the year by signing a bill that will allow faith-based adoption and foster agencies the ability to discriminate against LGBT+ people. The bill declares that no licensed adoption agency would be required to participate in a child placement with an LGBT+ family if doing so would...
News video: Tennessee senate passes bill allowing adoption agencies to deny LGTBQ couples

Tennessee senate passes bill allowing adoption agencies to deny LGTBQ couples 01:40

 The Tennessee State Senate voted to pass a bill that would allow private adoption agencies to deny LGBTQ couples based on the agency's written religious or moral convictions.

