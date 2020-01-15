Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Police investigate alleged assault at Leicester East Labour meeting

Leicester Mercury Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Meeting was held to elect a new local party chairman - and ex MP Keith Vaz won.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

agbutteriss

Alicia 🕷️ RT @Danjamesmartin: Leicester East Labour = Bag of cats https://t.co/3Sv58AQNyB 10 minutes ago

Danjamesmartin

Dan Martin Leicester East Labour = Bag of cats https://t.co/3Sv58AQNyB 43 minutes ago

GageCounty

Gage County Crimestoppers RT @kwbe1450: Springfield man arrested, after Beatrice police investigate alleged sexual assault at north side bar. / https://t.co/6rPIKfFn… 2 hours ago

BgoAddy

Bendigo Advertiser Police investigate alleged assault at Malmsbury https://t.co/2wGC15FUpE 15 hours ago

kwbe1450

KWBE 1450 Springfield man arrested, after Beatrice police investigate alleged sexual assault at north side bar. /… https://t.co/FZnZr41c3W 1 day ago

CapitalFMMw

Capital FM Malawi Leaders of the @HumanHrdc are demanding the arrest of all police officers who were deployed to maintain order at N… https://t.co/8AWOlmJ3jc 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.