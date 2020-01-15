Police investigate alleged assault at Leicester East Labour meeting

Meeting was held to elect a new local party chairman - and ex MP Keith Vaz won.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alicia 🕷️ RT @Danjamesmartin: Leicester East Labour = Bag of cats https://t.co/3Sv58AQNyB 10 minutes ago Dan Martin Leicester East Labour = Bag of cats https://t.co/3Sv58AQNyB 43 minutes ago Gage County Crimestoppers RT @kwbe1450: Springfield man arrested, after Beatrice police investigate alleged sexual assault at north side bar. / https://t.co/6rPIKfFn… 2 hours ago Bendigo Advertiser Police investigate alleged assault at Malmsbury https://t.co/2wGC15FUpE 15 hours ago KWBE 1450 Springfield man arrested, after Beatrice police investigate alleged sexual assault at north side bar. /… https://t.co/FZnZr41c3W 1 day ago Capital FM Malawi Leaders of the @HumanHrdc are demanding the arrest of all police officers who were deployed to maintain order at N… https://t.co/8AWOlmJ3jc 1 week ago