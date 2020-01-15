Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bobby Brown: Former Scotland goalkeeper and manager dies aged 96

BBC News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Former Scotland manager Bobby Brown, who led the national side to a famous Wembley triumph in 1967, has died at the age of 96.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nick Gordon, Former Boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead at 30 [Video]Nick Gordon, Former Boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead at 30

Nick Gordon, Former Boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead at 30. Gordon's death was confirmed by his attorney, Joe Habachy. ... it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Pensioners become two of the oldest people to achieve black belts in karate [Video]Pensioners become two of the oldest people to achieve black belts in karate

Meet the pair of pensioners who have become two of the oldest people in Britain to achieve black belts - in KARATE.Sprightly Sheila Stewart, 72, and Isabel Murray, 77, took up the sport in 2015 when..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bobby Brown dead at 96 as Rangers legend passes away

Bobby Brown dead at 96 as Rangers legend passes awayThe former Scotland boss had a long career as a goalkeeper before becoming a manager following retirement.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

Cezar_Zanetti

Cezar Zanetti RT @RangersFC: Everyone at Rangers Football Club is in mourning today after learning that club legend and former Scotland goalkeeper and ma… 40 seconds ago

ThomasOgooluwa

Thomas Ogo-Oluwa RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Former Scotland manager and ex-Rangers goalkeeper Bobby Brown has passed away at the age of 96. 47 seconds ago

poetLORRYate

D.R.McLean RT @BBCSportScot: Former Scotland manager Bobby Brown, who led the national side to their famous Wembley triumph over then-world champions… 47 seconds ago

rita_finnigan

Rita Finnigan RT @scotsunsport: Rangers pay tribute to legendary goalkeeper and former Scotland boss Bobby Brown, who has died aged 96 RIP Bobby. http… 1 minute ago

TheScotsman

The Scotsman Death of the Bobby Brown, who masterminded Scotland's famous 1967 win at Wembley over world champions England https://t.co/IlKqlx0eGm 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.