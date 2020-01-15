Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gardai confirm human remains found in Dublin are those of missing Louth teenager Keane Mulready-Woods

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Gardai confirm human remains found in Dublin are those of missing Louth teenager Keane Mulready-WoodsGardai have confirmed that human remains discovered in Dublin earlier this week are those of missing Louth teenager Keane Mulready-Woods (17).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Remember The Alamo: More Human Remains Discovered In Excavation [Video]Remember The Alamo: More Human Remains Discovered In Excavation

Three bodies buried in a monk burial room and nave of the Alamo Church have been discovered. CNN reports the Texas General Land Office and the Alamo Mission Archaeological Advisory Committee made the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Kids discover human remains in the woods [Video]Kids discover human remains in the woods

West Allis Police are investigating after they say three kids found human remains in a wooded area in West Allis on Saturday morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Drogheda feud: Police issue images warning after murder

The dismembered remains of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods were found in Dublin on Monday night
BBC News

Dublin: Human remains discovered in burnt out vehicle

Gardaí say it will be some time before the remains, discovered in Dublin, can be identified.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.