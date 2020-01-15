|
Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker 'gets a raw deal' from media - Kenny Miller
|
|
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos gets "a raw deal" from the media but "does not help himself", according to former Ibrox forward Kenny Miller.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
McCoist: Rangers more reliant on Morelos
Ally McCoist explains why Rangers would miss Alfredo Morelos more than Celtic would miss Odsonne Edouard if either were to leave in the January window
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:40Published
'We can cope without Morelos'
Steven Gerrard says Rangers’ trip to Hibernian is an opportunity for his squad to show they can cope without in-form striker Alfredo Morelos.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:52Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this