Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker 'gets a raw deal' from media - Kenny Miller

BBC News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos gets "a raw deal" from the media but "does not help himself", according to former Ibrox forward Kenny Miller.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

McCoist: Rangers more reliant on Morelos [Video]McCoist: Rangers more reliant on Morelos

Ally McCoist explains why Rangers would miss Alfredo Morelos more than Celtic would miss Odsonne Edouard if either were to leave in the January window

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:40Published

'We can cope without Morelos' [Video]'We can cope without Morelos'

Steven Gerrard says Rangers’ trip to Hibernian is an opportunity for his squad to show they can cope without in-form striker Alfredo Morelos.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Ross County, Hamilton Accies, Alfredo Morelos

Rangers boss hits out at agenda against star striker, Celtic manager wants SFA apology, Hearts winger heading for MLS...
BBC News Also reported by •Daily Star

Alfredo Morelos: Scottish FA confirms Rangers striker booked for gesture

The Scottish FA confirms Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was booked for his gesture to Celtic fans after being sent off last month.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.