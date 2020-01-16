Global  

Flybe bailout backlash as rescue plan blasted as a 'blatant misuse of public funds'

Daily Record Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The ailing airline’s owners include billionaire Sir Richard Branson and US hedge fund Cyrus Capital.
News video: Airline boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe

Airline boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe 01:17

 The head of the British Airways parent company, IAG, has attacked a government-backed rescue of regional UK airline Flybe, calling it a blatant misuse of public funds. Adam Reed reports.

BA owner complains to EU about UK state help for Flybe

British Airways owner IAG has filed a complaint with the European Union about UK government support for regional airline Flybe, after a rescue deal that IAG boss...
Reuters India

UK defends throwing Flybe a lifeline after rivals complain

The British government defended a rescue deal for privately owned regional airline Flybe, after the owner of rival British Airways filed a complaint with...
Reuters India


