Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars TV show to put budding entrepreneurs 'through hell'

Daily Record Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The Scot will give his own financial backing to the winner to get their food and drink idea off the ground after they are put through a series of Apprentice-style challenges.
News video: Gordon Ramsay to front new BBC One competition series

Gordon Ramsay to front new BBC One competition series 00:54

 Gordon Ramsay to front new BBC One competition series He is set to hunt down the UK's most exciting and innovative new food and drink entrepreneurs in 'Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars'. Gordon will take on 12 candidates who will battle it out to prove to the chef they have the stamina it takes to...

