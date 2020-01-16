Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

TV cameras to be allowed in Crown Courts in England and Wales

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Judges' sentencing remarks in high-profile criminal cases in England and Wales are to be filmed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Federation chairman: Sajid Javid must deliver on pledges for policing [Video]Police Federation chairman: Sajid Javid must deliver on pledges for policing

It would be “unforgivable” if politicians failed to act on “desperately needed” long-term funding for policing, the head of the body which represents rank-and-file officers has warned. John..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

New figures show that hate crimes have gone up in England and Wales [Video]New figures show that hate crimes have gone up in England and Wales

Hate crimes in England and Wales have nearly doubled in the last five years according to Home Office figures and they’re impacting every part of society.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Tweets about this

gingin21

redrider RT @SkyNews: "It's a good thing." @TheBarCouncil's chairwoman has praised the potential introduction of TV cameras in the crown courts, bu… 49 seconds ago

AGBirks

Andrew Birks TV cameras to be allowed in Crown Courts in England and Wales https://t.co/Cgkn8Ob0cG 53 seconds ago

QLTS

QLTS School RT @BeBartletts: #TV cameras to be allowed in Crown #Courts in England and Wales https://t.co/kru9zTrisI #legal #law #business 2 minutes ago

BeBartletts

Bartletts Solicitors #TV cameras to be allowed in Crown #Courts in England and Wales https://t.co/kru9zTrisI #legal #law #business 3 minutes ago

StroudsWebs

#TheGoldFinger RT @BBCGaryR: BBC News - TV cameras to be allowed in Crown Courts in England and Wales. They're following Scotland 's lead. Andrew Tickell… 3 minutes ago

SkyNews

Sky News "It's a good thing." @TheBarCouncil's chairwoman has praised the potential introduction of TV cameras in the crown… https://t.co/WH79ltT2KL 6 minutes ago

WokingLawyers

MackrellTG#Surrey RT @BBCNews: TV cameras to be allowed in Crown Courts in England and Wales https://t.co/OKBqaBlxbB 9 minutes ago

BBCGaryR

Gary Robertson BBC News - TV cameras to be allowed in Crown Courts in England and Wales. They're following Scotland 's lead. Andre… https://t.co/yjzZxYG2EF 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.