Prince Harry set for first public engagement since Meghan Markle royal exit crisis began

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Harry will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, where he will meet with representatives from all 21 nations taking part.
Credit: Tamron Hall
News video: Let’s Talk: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit

Let’s Talk: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit 04:40

 ABC news royal contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber discusses the latest of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choosing to split their time between the UK and Canada.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Burger King Job Offer After Royal Family Exit [Video]Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Burger King Job Offer After Royal Family Exit

Did Meghan Markle hint at royal family exit with her fashion? [Video]Did Meghan Markle hint at royal family exit with her fashion?

Meghan Markle's shift to recycled outfits and high street style staples seemed to foreshadow her and Price Harry's decision to step back from the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal exit sparks off a K3G inspired meme fest on Twitter

The Megxit, that is, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the Royal family has been the talk of the town these days. It has sparked off a meme fest which...
Bollywood Life

Prince Harry's Friend Offers Theory About His and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

There have been several theories circulating as to why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family," as...
E! Online

beliaintanf

Belia Intan RT @Reuters: UK's Prince Harry to appear in public for first time since royal split https://t.co/j3HjD8vt4e https://t.co/cKUIN0QMq5 55 seconds ago

chriswardy79

Chris Ward RT @SkyNews: Prince Harry is set to carry out his first public engagement since the #RoyalCrisis. Join rugby legend @Jason15Robinson on #K… 2 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters UK's Prince Harry to appear in public for first time since royal split https://t.co/j3HjD8vt4e https://t.co/cKUIN0QMq5 2 minutes ago

Testrisha

Test_Sherlock acc test4 Prince Harry To Make First Public Appearance Since Royal Split https://t.co/fCRYT30rqz 4 minutes ago

MetroRadioNews

Metro Radio News Prince Harry to carry out first public engagement since royal crisis. https://t.co/b6UZbAEzdy 5 minutes ago

TFMRadioNews

TFM News Prince Harry to carry out first public engagement since royal crisis. https://t.co/6vWmtTiLo8 5 minutes ago

Paulstephen2

Paul Stephen RT @SkyNews: Rugby legend @Jason15Robinson has hailed the #RLWC2021 which will give women and wheelchair rugby the "exposure that they dese… 5 minutes ago

Litter_Patrol

Joe How much do we pay for this #royalduty? Harry to carry out first royal duties since announcement… https://t.co/mx5m3pEN3u 6 minutes ago

