Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

TV cameras could be allowed into Crown Courts for the first time ever

Hull Daily Mail Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
TV cameras could be allowed into Crown Courts for the first time everBut sentencing must not become an armchair spectator sport, barristers have warned.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buckland: Cameras in court will ‘increase confidence’ [Video]Buckland: Cameras in court will ‘increase confidence’

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has said television cameras in Crown courts will “increase confidence” in the justice system. New legislation will allow cameras to film sentencing proceedings for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:44Published

Boeing loses crown to Airbus [Video]Boeing loses crown to Airbus

Boeing reported its worst annual net orders in decades, losing the crown of the world&apos;s largest plane maker to its European rival, Airbus, for the first time in eight years. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Television cameras allowed to broadcast criminals being jailed in British courts for first time

Barristers' association warns of potential for 'unwarranted attacks' on judges
Independent

TV Cameras will be allowed in courts across England and Wales for the first time ever

TV Cameras will be allowed in courts across England and Wales for the first time everThis is everything we can expect to see once TV cameras are allowed in
Bristol Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.