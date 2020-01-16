Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

James Bond: Barbara Broccoli says character 'will remain male'

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Barbara Broccoli, who produces the film series, says a female actor will not be cast in the role.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour'

Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour' 01:14

 James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed the next star to play the role will be male, but could be "of any colour".

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daniel Craig could direct next Bond film [Video]Daniel Craig could direct next Bond film

Daniel Craig has been tipped to direct the next 'James Bond' film, with producer Barbara Broccoli keen to have him involved.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Female James Bond ruled out by producer Barbara Broccoli: 'He is male'

Broccoli says spy can be 'of any colour'
Independent

James Bond won't be a woman, clarifies producer

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): Barbara Broccoli, who has since long been the producer of the James Bond franchise, recently clarified in an interview that...
Sify Also reported by •Daily CallerJust Jared

Tweets about this

Starbuck4962

Starlight4962 ⚡️ “James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli says she prefers 'strong female characters' over female 007” https://t.co/cffWNRLgCU 3 seconds ago

AndrewD14920764

Andrew Dunn RT @WilliamClouston: Thank goodness... BBC News - James Bond: Barbara Broccoli says character 'will remain male' https://t.co/KtSZwCsHFk 16 seconds ago

snaccbox

Kara RT @latimesent: @Variety Longtime James Bond film producer Barbara Broccoli has some thoughts on the evolution of the 007 character https:/… 19 seconds ago

darnellsmith

Darnell L Smith James Bond producer: 007 'can be of any color' but never a woman https://t.co/V4MuKIxe5P 28 seconds ago

melmomoa

Mélissa St-Germain RT @Variety: Will James Bond ever be played by a woman? "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female character… 45 seconds ago

Mikecryer3

Mike cryer RT @piersmorgan: James Bond remains a man. I can’t even imagine how distressing this news will be to radical feminists. Thank God for wom… 1 minute ago

Sarahhhhhamaya1

Sarah RT @latimesent: James Bond producer: 007 'can be of any color' but never a woman https://t.co/c4nvwe9Pto 1 minute ago

augury86

AUGURY86 RT @IGN: Longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli explained the casting rules for James Bond: he can be any person of color, but cannot be a… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.