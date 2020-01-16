Starlight4962 ⚡️ “James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli says she prefers 'strong female characters' over female 007” https://t.co/cffWNRLgCU 3 seconds ago Andrew Dunn RT @WilliamClouston: Thank goodness... BBC News - James Bond: Barbara Broccoli says character 'will remain male' https://t.co/KtSZwCsHFk 16 seconds ago Kara RT @latimesent: @Variety Longtime James Bond film producer Barbara Broccoli has some thoughts on the evolution of the 007 character https:/… 19 seconds ago Darnell L Smith James Bond producer: 007 'can be of any color' but never a woman https://t.co/V4MuKIxe5P 28 seconds ago Mélissa St-Germain RT @Variety: Will James Bond ever be played by a woman? "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female character… 45 seconds ago Mike cryer RT @piersmorgan: James Bond remains a man. I can’t even imagine how distressing this news will be to radical feminists. Thank God for wom… 1 minute ago Sarah RT @latimesent: James Bond producer: 007 'can be of any color' but never a woman https://t.co/c4nvwe9Pto 1 minute ago AUGURY86 RT @IGN: Longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli explained the casting rules for James Bond: he can be any person of color, but cannot be a… 1 minute ago