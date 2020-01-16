Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Simon Cox: Southend United striker leaves club by mutual consent

BBC Local News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Essex -- Southend striker Simon Cox leaves the League One club after terminating his contract to join Australia's Sydney Wanderers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Cardiff City release Gary Madine after striker failed to score in two years at the club

Cardiff City release Gary Madine after striker failed to score in two years at the clubCardiff City have confirmed that Gary Madine has left the club by mutual consent
Wales Online

Norman Whiteside’s wife sets record straight over Marcus Rashford appearance stats after Manchester United legend was overlooked by club

Marcus Rashford paid tribute to Manchester United legend Norman Whiteside after the former striker was overlooked by the club. The Red Devils hailed England...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

uncletatty

Mike Godfrey 🤪 Off down under then. Good luck mate! Simon Cox: Southend United striker leaves club by mutual consent - https://t.co/sPyDEMg0l1 17 minutes ago

FWPSouthend

FWP Southend United NEWS: Simon Cox: Southend United striker leaves club by mutual consent (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/q6LJmSiJkL 45 minutes ago

mysouthend

mysouthend RT @BBCLookEast: Simon Cox: Southend United striker leaves club by mutual consent https://t.co/loXVdgLRWL 52 minutes ago

BBCLookEast

BBC Look East Simon Cox: Southend United striker leaves club by mutual consent https://t.co/loXVdgLRWL 59 minutes ago

BBCNick

Nick Alliker A quality, hard-working striker who’ll be sorely missed at Southend United. Good luck to Simon Cox in his next chal… https://t.co/cOLYKApQBp 1 hour ago

mysouthend

mysouthend RT @BBCEssexSport: BREAKING: Striker Simon Cox has left #Southend United and is rumoured to be set for a move to Western Sydney Wanderers i… 1 hour ago

BBCEssexSport

BBC Essex Sport BREAKING: Striker Simon Cox has left #Southend United and is rumoured to be set for a move to Western Sydney Wanderers in the @ALeague 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.