Andy King: Huddersfield Town sign Leicester City midfielder on loan

BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Huddersfield Town sign Leicester City midfielder Andy King on loan until the end of the season.

Huddersfield Town linked with move for Leicester City midfielder Leicester City transfer news | The ex-Derby County and Swansea midfielder failed to secure regular game time north of the border with Rangers.

Leicester Mercury 2 days ago



Rarmani Edmonds-Green: Swindon Town sign Huddersfield Town defender on loan BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- Swindon Town sign Huddersfield Town defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green on loan until the end of the season.

BBC Local News 3 days ago





