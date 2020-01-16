Martin Samuelsen: Hull City sign West Ham forward for undisclosed fee

BBC Local News: Humberside -- Hull City sign West Ham forward Martin Samuelsen for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Can Anyone Stop Vivianne Miedema? | That's The Tea with Julia Simic & Alisha Lehmann This week, Nicole Holliday is joined by West Ham teammates and housemates Julia Simic and Alisha Lehmann as well as football journalist, Samantha Miller.On the agenda this episode, we talk about the.. Credit: Copa90 Duration: 32:44Published on December 5, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Hull City sign West Ham United forward Martin Samuelsen as Tigers bolster attacking options The 22-year-old has agreed a contract at the KCOM Stadium until 2022

Hull Daily Mail 1 hour ago



Darren Randolph: West Ham re-sign goalkeeper from Middlesbrough West Ham United sign Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of £4m.

BBC Sport 1 day ago





Tweets about this