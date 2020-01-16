Global  

Martin Samuelsen: Hull City sign West Ham forward for undisclosed fee

BBC Local News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Humberside -- Hull City sign West Ham forward Martin Samuelsen for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
