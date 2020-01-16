Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stop the clocks, cut off the telephone, because Sandi Toksvig just quit the Great British Bake Off

PinkNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig is, well, off the show to focus on other projects, she announced on Twitter today. The political activist and comedian presented the cooking show since it carted off to Channel 4 from the BBC, bringing a close to her three-yearslong stint in the iconic tent. Toksvig, 61, said...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Four generations of the royal family bake Christmas puddings [Video]Four generations of the royal family bake Christmas puddings

Four generations of the royal family have joined together to bake festive treats in a series of pictures released by Buckingham Palace ahead of Christmas.The Queen, the Prince of Wales, Duke of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Kate Middleton Reveals One Of Prince Louis' First Words [Video]Kate Middleton Reveals One Of Prince Louis' First Words

British royal Kate Middleton has revealed that one of Prince Louis' first words. According to Business Insider, it was "Mary." But the 19-month-old wasn't referring to Queen Mary, or even Mary, Queen..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sandi Toksvig quits The Great British Bake Off ahead of 2020 Channel 4 series

Sandi Toksvig quits The Great British Bake Off ahead of 2020 Channel 4 seriesToksvig has said she will be leaving the Great British Bake Off to focus on other work projects
Tamworth Herald

The real reason Sandi Toksvig has quit The Great British Bake Off after just three years

The real reason Sandi Toksvig has quit The Great British Bake Off after just three yearsThe 61-year-old said that she wants to leave the Bake Off tent to focus on other work projects
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.