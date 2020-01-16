Global  

Whitney Houston makes history with induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame… finally!

PinkNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
At long last, gay icon Whitney Houston has been posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. More than 1,000 members of the music industry voted to include her in the prestigious class of 2020, alongside musical greats Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex, The Notorious B.I.G. and The Doobie Brothers. Artists who have made...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. Will Be Posthumously Inducted To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. Will Be Posthumously Inducted To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 00:40

 New Jersey native Whitney Houston and Brooklyn’s own The Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. To Be Inducted Posthumously Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The induction ceremony will take place on May 2nd
Daily Caller

Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. Posthumously Inducted To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

New Jersey native Whitney Houston and Brooklyn's own The Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, the...
CBS 2


