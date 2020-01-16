Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Far-right gun rights activist repeatedly asks student transphobic questions and it epically backfires

PinkNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The NRA’s poster child and InfoWars ‘journalist’ Kaitlin Bennett attempted to draw university students into transphobic arguments for her website, but it didn’t exactly go to plan. Bennett is best known for her pro-gun and anti-abortion stance, first gaining media attention for strolling round her...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Androphotograph

Androphotograph Androphotography Androphotographer RT @PinkNews: Far-right gun rights activist repeatedly asks student transphobic questions and it epically backfires https://t.co/DFF8EjuViR 4 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Far-right gun rights activist repeatedly asks student transphobic questions and it epically backfires https://t.co/DFF8EjuViR 9 hours ago

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 #PeteForAmerica Far-right gun rights activist repeatedly asks student transphobic questions and it epically backfires https://t.co/afFsL8ULKv 16 hours ago

madiandjaden_

madiandjaden Far-right gun rights activist repeatedly asks student transphobic questions and it epically backfires… https://t.co/bbLi2PXzuK 16 hours ago

quana456

Laquana Thames RT @PinkNews: Far-right gun rights activist repeatedly asks student transphobic questions and it epically backfires https://t.co/DFF8EjMwHr 16 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Far-right gun rights activist repeatedly asks student transphobic questions and it epically backfires https://t.co/DFF8EjMwHr 16 hours ago

BethDuchesne

beth RT @PinkNews: Far-right gun rights activist repeatedly asks student transphobic questions and it epically backfires https://t.co/DFF8EjMwHr 18 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Far-right gun rights activist repeatedly asks student transphobic questions and it epically backfires https://t.co/DFF8EjMwHr 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.