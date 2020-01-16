Adrian Chiles' bizarre Guardian column goes viral as Twitter users brand it 'work of art' Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Incredibly, the URL for the opinion piece - which read "Must we settle for fanny. Incredibly, the URL for the opinion piece - which read "Must we settle for fanny. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this