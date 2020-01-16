Scottish FA heading ban: Is US model the answer?

Might the methods used in the United States be the template for the Scottish FA's proposed ban on children heading footballs?



Recent related news from verified sources Rangers and Celtic legends Ally McCoist and John Hartson support Scottish FA’s heading ban for Under-12s – ‘Something has to be done’ Rangers legend Ally McCoist and Celtic hero John Hartson have both given their support to the Scottish Football Association’s proposed ban on children heading...

talkSPORT 19 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this NEWSONSCOTLAND Will US model be the template for Scottish FA heading ban? https://t.co/ELjKwZBM0k #Scotland https://t.co/1dSA6yjmzM 15 minutes ago