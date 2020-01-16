Global  

Scottish FA heading ban: Is US model the answer?

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Might the methods used in the United States be the template for the Scottish FA's proposed ban on children heading footballs?
Rangers and Celtic legends Ally McCoist and John Hartson support Scottish FA’s heading ban for Under-12s – ‘Something has to be done’

Rangers legend Ally McCoist and Celtic hero John Hartson have both given their support to the Scottish Football Association’s proposed ban on children heading...
talkSPORT

