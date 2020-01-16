Global  

Labour leadership: Momentum officially endorses Rebecca Long-Bailey to succeed Jeremy Corbyn

Independent Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Rebecca Long-Bailey's campaign for the Labour leadership has received a major boost as the left-wing campaign group Momentum announced it was officially endorsing her bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Who are the Labour leadership contenders?

Who are the Labour leadership contenders? 01:36

 Five candidates will battle it out to become the next Labour leader after a dramatic late show of support saw Emily Thornberry scrape through to the next stage of the contest. The shadow foreign secretary was short of the 22 nominations required to make it through to the last stage of the contest...

Lisa Nandy launches campaign for Labour leadership [Video]Lisa Nandy launches campaign for Labour leadership

Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has said a "red bridge" uniting support across different wings and regions must be built to prevent the party's demise, as she launched her campaign to succeed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

'We weren't good enough': Long-Bailey on antisemitism [Video]'We weren't good enough': Long-Bailey on antisemitism

Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca Long-Bailey says that the Labour Party should have been better at dealing with antisemitism.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios


Recent related news from verified sources

Who wants to replace UK's defeated Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn?

Britain's opposition Labour Party will elect a new leader after veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn said he would step down following his party's election defeat by...
Reuters

Long-Bailey: Jeremy Corbyn 'will go down in history' for radical proposals

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey says she "still supports" Jeremy Corbyn despite the party's historical election defeat.
BBC News


