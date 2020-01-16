LETTER: Will the Duke and Duchess pay back the people of Sussex

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NOW that Harry and Megan have decided to relocate themselves to Canada, is the Crown prepared to reimburse the people of Sussex the £3,000,000 spent by them on a cottage for the ‘happy couple’? 👓 View full article



