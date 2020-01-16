Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LETTER: Will the Duke and Duchess pay back the people of Sussex

The Argus Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
NOW that Harry and Megan have decided to relocate themselves to Canada, is the Crown prepared to reimburse the people of Sussex the £3,000,000 spent by them on a cottage for the ‘happy couple’?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan could face father in court over publication of letter

Meghan could face father in court over publication of letter 01:05

 A British newspaper which is being sued by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, will use evidence from her father Thomas Markle, in a court battle over its publication of a private letter from the royal to him, it has said in legal documents. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged [Video]Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged

Objections have been filed against The Duke and Duchess of Sussex trademarking the name “Sussex Royal.” Buzz60’s TC Newman has the details on how Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s plans may be..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:22Published

Oprah Winfrey entirely supportive of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit [Video]Oprah Winfrey entirely supportive of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit

Oprah Winfrey has urged critics of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to keep their opinions to themselves.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.