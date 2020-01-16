LETTER: Will the Duke and Duchess pay back the people of Sussex
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () NOW that Harry and Megan have decided to relocate themselves to Canada, is the Crown prepared to reimburse the people of Sussex the £3,000,000 spent by them on a cottage for the ‘happy couple’?
