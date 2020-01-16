Ian McKellen warned best friend Patrick Stewart a role on Star Trek would end his career

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Patrick Stewart was warned by Ian McKellen about picking up a role in the Star Trek series because it would spell the end of his career. The 79-year-old was famously beamed across TV screens across the world as Jean-Luc Picard from 1987 to 1994, and has since reprised the role for an array of follow-up …... 👓 View full article

