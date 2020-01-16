Global  

Ian McKellen warned best friend Patrick Stewart a role on Star Trek would end his career

PinkNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Patrick Stewart was warned by Ian McKellen about picking up a role in the Star Trek series because it would spell the end of his career. The 79-year-old was famously beamed across TV screens across the world as Jean-Luc Picard from 1987 to 1994, and has since reprised the role for an array of follow-up …...
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Patrick Stewart On Reprising His Role For 'Star Trek: Picard'

Patrick Stewart On Reprising His Role For 'Star Trek: Picard' 02:40

 While stepping out at the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Sir Patrick Stewart talks reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, saying that it's "very different" from the character fans last saw in 2002's "Star Trek: Nemesis".

Recent related videos

Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour' [Video]Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour'

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed the next star to play the role will be male, but could be "of any colour".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published

Sir Patrick Stewart talks Picard and Brexit [Video]Sir Patrick Stewart talks Picard and Brexit

Sir Patrick Stewart has described Brexit as “the grimmest thing” to have happened to him in his political life. The actor, 79, best known for his roles in Star Trek and the X-Men films, was a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news

Ian McKellen & Patrick Stewart Share a Kiss at 'Star Trek: Picard' London Premiere!

Ian McKellen is there for his longtime friend Patrick Stewart! The 80-year-old Cats actor supported the 79-year-old actor at the premiere of Star Trek: Picard on...
Just Jared

Patrick Stewart shares tender kiss with Ian McKellen and maybe, just maybe, love is real

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart kissed each-other on the red carpet for Star Trek: Picard and the power of their loving friendship has resorted our strength....
PinkNews Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.com

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 #PeteForAmerica Ian McKellen warned best friend Patrick Stewart a role on Star Trek would end his career https://t.co/mRjeYDaXL5 1 hour ago

mfkhulsep

THX1138 RT @PinkNews: Ian McKellen warned best friend Patrick Stewart a role on Star Trek would end his career https://t.co/9ct5vrNJGm 1 hour ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Ian McKellen warned best friend Patrick Stewart a role on Star Trek would end his career… https://t.co/qvr1QAoaLE 2 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Ian McKellen warned best friend Patrick Stewart a role on Star Trek would end his career https://t.co/9ct5vrNJGm 2 hours ago

RushReads

RushReads Sir Patrick Stewart told NOT to take Star Trek role by Sir Ian McKellen: Sir Patrick Stewart has revealed that his… https://t.co/WcccH3C2ne 6 hours ago

