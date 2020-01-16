Ian McKellen warned best friend Patrick Stewart a role on Star Trek would end his career
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Patrick Stewart was warned by Ian McKellen about picking up a role in the Star Trek series because it would spell the end of his career. The 79-year-old was famously beamed across TV screens across the world as Jean-Luc Picard from 1987 to 1994, and has since reprised the role for an array of follow-up …...
While stepping out at the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Sir Patrick Stewart talks reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, saying that it's "very different" from the character fans last saw in 2002's "Star Trek: Nemesis".
Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart kissed each-other on the red carpet for Star Trek: Picard and the power of their loving friendship has resorted our strength.... PinkNews Also reported by •Just Jared •USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
McG 🏳️🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 #PeteForAmerica Ian McKellen warned best friend Patrick Stewart a role on Star Trek would end his career https://t.co/mRjeYDaXL5 1 hour ago
THX1138 RT @PinkNews: Ian McKellen warned best friend Patrick Stewart a role on Star Trek would end his career
https://t.co/9ct5vrNJGm 1 hour ago
๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Ian McKellen warned best friend Patrick Stewart a role on Star Trek would end his career… https://t.co/qvr1QAoaLE 2 hours ago
PinkNews Ian McKellen warned best friend Patrick Stewart a role on Star Trek would end his career
https://t.co/9ct5vrNJGm 2 hours ago
RushReads Sir Patrick Stewart told NOT to take Star Trek role by Sir Ian McKellen: Sir Patrick Stewart has revealed that his… https://t.co/WcccH3C2ne 6 hours ago