Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Labour candidate criticised for Catalonia remarks

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Lisa Nandy claims that the UK should "look to Catalonia" for lessons on how to defeat Scottish nationalism.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LadyMeerket

🇺🇸🇺🇸🐲 lady meerket ✌️🦅🦅🇺🇸🇬🇧 Labour candidate criticised for Catalonia remarks https://t.co/VQqdUFXmEv 49 minutes ago

cjayanetti

Chaminda Jayanetti RT @AnimalDefenceBZ: @DataCassette Labour candidate criticised for Catalonia remarks Lisa Nandy claims that the UK https://t.co/VSPdJ8QyWp 57 minutes ago

sciolism007

#FreeBritain #British Independence #sciolist RT @_MrDavidJones: BBC: Labour candidate criticised for Catalonia remarks https://t.co/dYGRcYdPY7 https://t.co/ocLALkVvPm 59 minutes ago

AnimalDefenceBZ

AnimalDefenceBZ @DataCassette Labour candidate criticised for Catalonia remarks Lisa Nandy claims that the UK https://t.co/VSPdJ8QyWp 1 hour ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ BBC: Labour candidate criticised for Catalonia remarks https://t.co/dYGRcYdPY7 https://t.co/ocLALkVvPm 1 hour ago

HolyroodNews

Holyrood News Labour candidate criticised for Catalonia remarks https://t.co/yuZwyrhpYJ @BBCScotlandNews 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.