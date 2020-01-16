Global  

Labour candidate Lisa Nandy criticised for Catalonia remarks

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Lisa Nandy claims that the UK should "look to Catalonia" for lessons on how to defeat Scottish nationalism.
News video: Lisa Nandy launches campaign for Labour leadership

Lisa Nandy launches campaign for Labour leadership 01:19

 Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has said a "red bridge" uniting support across different wings and regions must be built to prevent the party's demise, as she launched her campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The backbench MP outlined her vision to convince voters across the nation that they are...

Lisa Nandy says Labour must move forward with confidence [Video]Lisa Nandy says Labour must move forward with confidence

Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy gives a speech in London in which she says that the party should must be able to move forward with confidence.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Who are the Labour leadership contenders? [Video]Who are the Labour leadership contenders?

Five candidates will battle it out to become the next Labour leader after a dramatic late show of support saw Emily Thornberry scrape through to the next stage of the contest. The shadow foreign..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published


Labour candidate criticised for Catalonia remarks

Lisa Nandy claims that the UK should "look to Catalonia" for lessons on how to defeat Scottish nationalism.
BBC News

