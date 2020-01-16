Global  

British Airways and Ryanair hit back at government over Flybe deal

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary threatened action against the Government if it did not offer a "tax holiday" to all airlines.
UK defends throwing Flybe a lifeline after rivals complain

The British government defended a rescue deal for privately owned regional airline Flybe, after the owner of rival British Airways filed a complaint with...
Reuters India

British Airways owner files complaint to EU over Flybe rescue deal

British Airways owner files complaint to EU over Flybe rescue dealIt comes as Flybe's collapse has been averted after the Government told the airline it would review air passenger duty (APD) and shareholders agreed to inject...
Tamworth Herald


