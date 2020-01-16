Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Christopher Tolkien dies aged 95 as tributes for JRR Tolkien's son pour in

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Christopher Tolkien dies aged 95 as tributes for JRR Tolkien's son pour inJRR Tolkien's son drew the famous original Lord of the Rings maps which decorated the books released across the 1950s after the success of the prequel, The Hobbitt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Christopher Tolkien, Son of J.R.R. Tolkien and Keeper of His Legacy, Dies at 95

As literary executor of his father’s estate, Mr. Tolkien compiled and edited works such as “The Silmarillion.”
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.