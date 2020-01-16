Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chase star Bradley Walsh thrown from bull at rodeo and broke back in three places

Daily Record Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Chase star Bradley Walsh thrown from bull at rodeo and broke back in three placesThe 59-year-old was hurt whist filming hit show Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad alongside his 23-year-old son Barney.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grandfather becomes Britain's most unlikely pin-up after topless jeans advert leads to cheeky offers from female admirers around [Video]Grandfather becomes Britain's most unlikely pin-up after topless jeans advert leads to cheeky offers from female admirers around

A granddad has become Britain's most unlikely pin-up after his topless advert to try and sell some jeans led to cheeky offers from female admirers around the world. Self-proclaimed 'Italian Stallion'..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Doctor Who star Bradley Walsh broke his back in three places after falling off a bull

Actor sustained injury while filming his road trip show Breaking Dad
Independent

The Chase's Bradley Walsh broke back in horror injury filming ITV's Breaking Dad

The Chase's Bradley Walsh broke back in horror injury filming ITV's Breaking DadChatting to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the 59-year-old lifted the lid on an injury he received during filming
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

Daily_Record

The Daily Record The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh was hurt whist filming hit show Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad alongside his… https://t.co/H7ag7jiOqJ 56 minutes ago

parnsap_y

parnsap RT @TheIndyTV: Doctor Who star broke his back in three places after falling off a bull https://t.co/qIqxYoTu5c 7 hours ago

4c7f21ac5bb74b0

MegaBELL RT @Independent: Doctor Who star broke his back in three places after falling off a bull https://t.co/BsNtU9OiBq 8 hours ago

nofixedabode

Gerald Dearing ن RT @Independent: Doctor Who star broke his back in three places after falling off a bull https://t.co/33cZTJncYX 12 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Doctor Who star broke his back in three places after falling off a bull https://t.co/33cZTJncYX 13 hours ago

Allgeekthings

Allgeekthings ♚ #DoctorWho star Bradley Walsh broke his back in three places after falling off a bull https://t.co/WiW2RDlfRi 13 hours ago

TheIndyTV

Independent TV Doctor Who star broke his back in three places after falling off a bull https://t.co/qIqxYoTu5c 14 hours ago

IndyArts

Independent Arts Doctor Who star broke his back in three places after falling off a bull https://t.co/bP1KGdtfrr 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.