'First Middle-earth scholar' Christopher Tolkien dies

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The son of JRR Tolkien is described as a "titan who was a "devoted curator of his father's work".
Christopher Tolkien, son of 'The Lord of the Rings' creator J.R.R. Tolkien, dies at 95

"Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien's son Christopher has died. One academic remembers him as "Middle-earth's cartographer and first scholar."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPR

