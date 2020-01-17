Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Drug dealer who once smoked £100-a-day of cannabis after getting hooked at the age of 14 is now in jail

Staffordshire Newsletter Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Drug dealer who once smoked £100-a-day of cannabis after getting hooked at the age of 14 is now in jailJordan Russell was caught pedalling the drug  two years after he received a warning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sotlive

StokeonTrentLive He has been using cannabis since the age of 14 https://t.co/WRxvktz1RR 2 hours ago

MmMenstruation

Jokes McFuckyou @piccia2322 I once knew an Italian drug dealer that sold bigotry. I finally just got the money together and order… https://t.co/JzwnBX331q 1 week ago

StarbuckMichael

Michael Starbuck @adribbleofink I once smoked a joint with a highly connected drug dealer in a kill room in the most dangerous city… https://t.co/xsLdqQOg7c 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.