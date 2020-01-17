Global  

Flybe issues statement over tax deal after Ryanair legal threat

Exeter Express and Echo Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary threatened action against the Government if it did not offer a "tax holiday" to all airlines.
British Airways and Ryanair hit back at government over Flybe deal

