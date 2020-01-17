Global  

Edinburgh brothers set rowing world records in the Atlantic

BBC Local News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- The MacLean brothers from Edinburgh crossed the ocean in 35 days, setting three world records.
Three brothers set new world records rowing the Atlantic

Three brothers from Edinburgh set three new world records for rowing the Atlantic Ocean.
BBC News


