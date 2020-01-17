Dedfrydu ffermwr o Wynedd am drosedd ryw ar ferch ifanc Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dedfryd o garchar wedi'i gohirio i ffermwr o Wynedd gafodd ei ganfod yn euog o ymosod yn anweddus ar ferch ifanc. 👓 View full article

