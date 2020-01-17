🤵🏽 @wayuplamar Lol for all we know that could have been printing paper but Clips my goat so it ain’t many battles I fe… https://t.co/IQqXdB77nK 3 minutes ago Rich St⭕️ne RT @thedailymash: Honestly it’s nothing to do with that f**khead Hollywood, says Toksvig https://t.co/dcoT5CgkDi 28 minutes ago Girl Davis @TransFantome Sorry about it. Honestly I can't be upset at every single thing when I have irl issues that are way m… https://t.co/OjZgjGDYaT 30 minutes ago Omega RT @babydaisyrae: Ended things with my ex finally and honestly so grateful for findom for showing me that I should NEVER put up with***f… 1 hour ago $LIM15n .... y’all honestly feel everyone isn’t equal tho?... Nothing wrong with feeling superior.... Damn, that’s cold love tho. 2 hours ago Max Nelson Watching a video with sound at one point. Also some guys at the front were clearly sharing answers and nothing was… https://t.co/kX7dz9EMe4 2 hours ago The Daily Mash Honestly it’s nothing to do with that f**khead Hollywood, says Toksvig https://t.co/dcoT5CgkDi 2 hours ago seokjin’s daniela ♡ i honestly didn’t know what to do with. my life for so long i didn’t even have anything i loved that gave me motiva… https://t.co/gXdodxqhqZ 2 hours ago