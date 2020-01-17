Global  

Pete Buttigieg shares emotional encounters with older LGBT+ people on the campaign trail

PinkNews Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Democratic Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has spoken about the impact his campaign has had on older LGBT+ people. In an interview with the New York Times editorial board published on Thursday, the Democrat spoke about the impact his campaign has had on people who might not have ever imagined an out-and-proud...
