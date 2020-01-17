Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Everyone’s least-favourite far-right gun activist gets epically shut down by cop at Pride parade

PinkNews Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
A clip of the conservative pundit popularly known as ‘the Kent State gun girl’ being schooled by a police officer has gone viral on Twitter. Kaitlin Bennett, who is on your Twitter timeline so much you may have to start charging her rent, covered an LGBT+ Pride in Des Moines last year for Info Wars. …...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JessicaDee25

Jessica Dee Over the last 3.5 hours this minor injury unit waiting room has slowly become my least favourite place in the world… https://t.co/xnh8zu6Wfa 31 minutes ago

Steve_deNiese

Steve de Niese @getplayedpod Favourite song(s)?. Also - Does everyone always sing every song from the game after playing it at lea… https://t.co/zmwfZLvCqk 3 days ago

Hookshot18

Hookshot #RicGraysonIsOverParty RT @GalacticPrince8: It's like everyone in this game just has a shiny Charizard for some reason. Honestly my least favourite of those star… 3 days ago

GalacticPrince8

Galactic Fracture It's like everyone in this game just has a shiny Charizard for some reason. Honestly my least favourite of those s… https://t.co/Iy6LAq7G7j 3 days ago

BarryMasterson

Barry Masterson RT @ShannonBergin: Because January is my least favourite month filled with cold and rain I decided everyone deserves some cheering up so my… 5 days ago

ShannonBergin

Shannon Because January is my least favourite month filled with cold and rain I decided everyone deserves some cheering up… https://t.co/G9jeutyMIY 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.