Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man and dog rescued from Watford bungalow fire

BBC Local News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Four fire crews are called out with one recent recruit saving his "first pet".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dog Dies In South Sacramento House Fire [Video]Dog Dies In South Sacramento House Fire

An overnight house fire in south Sacramento ended with one man in the hospital and another behind bars, authorities say.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:14Published

Person Arrested After Dog Dies, Man Hurt In South Sacramento House Fire [Video]Person Arrested After Dog Dies, Man Hurt In South Sacramento House Fire

An overnight house fire in south Sacramento ended with one man in the hospital and another behind bars, authorities say.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:11Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RoadWitchSays

RoadWitch Ⓥ 🐾🐾🧙‍♀️ RT @BBC3CR: Man and dog rescued from Watford bungalow fire https://t.co/sJjD2vpXX0 1 day ago

Animal_Newsdesk

Animal News Network A man and dog have been rescued from a bungalow fire in #Watford #Hertfordshire The fire is not being treated as… https://t.co/XwkKLrzGVo 3 days ago

BBC3CR

BBC Three Counties Man and dog rescued from Watford bungalow fire https://t.co/sJjD2vpXX0 3 days ago

BBCLookEast

BBC Look East Man and dog rescued from Watford bungalow fire https://t.co/V8X84MstBu 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.