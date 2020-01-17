Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rangers vs Stranraer in pictures

Daily Record Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Rangers vs Stranraer in picturesRangers vs Stranraer in pictures
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gerrard 'bored' watching Rangers [Video]Gerrard 'bored' watching Rangers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he was 'bored' by his team's performance in their 2-0 Scottish FA Cup win against Stranraer.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:58Published

Human Remains Discovered In Joshua Tree National Park [Video]Human Remains Discovered In Joshua Tree National Park

CNN reports human remains have been found at Joshua Tree National Park in California. National Park Service authorities were alerted to the possible presence of remains Thursday morning. A..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Tweets about this

ianmaclean88

Ian MacLean RT @ianmaclean88: IN PICTURES: @StranraerFC are at Ibrox on Friday night . . . it's been all change at @RangersFC since their last visit h… 2 days ago

gallgaz

The Galloway Gazette IN PICTURES: @StranraerFC are at Ibrox on Friday night . . . it's been all change at @RangersFC since their last vi… https://t.co/ZTFPNPCLiY 2 days ago

ianmaclean88

Ian MacLean IN PICTURES: @StranraerFC are at Ibrox on Friday night . . . it's been all change at @RangersFC since their last vi… https://t.co/GtSDJc0seU 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.