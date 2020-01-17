Global  

Jordan Thompson: Stoke City sign Blackpool midfielder for undisclosed fee

BBC Local News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Stoke City sign Northern Ireland midfielder Jordan Thompson for an undisclosed fee from Blackpool.
Expect free-kicks! Blackpool fans tell Stoke City what to expect from Jordan Thompson

Expect free-kicks! Blackpool fans tell Stoke City what to expect from Jordan ThompsonStoke City transfer news | Jordan Thompson has moved to Stoke for an undisclosed fee as the first signing for Michael O'Neill
The Sentinel Stoke

Harry Toffolo: Huddersfield Town sign Lincoln City defender

BBC Local News: Lincolnshire -- Huddersfield Town sign Lincoln City defender Harry Toffolo for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
BBC Local News

Louis11072

Louis🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ RT @PeteSmith1983: Jordan Thompson would be the 40th Stoke player to make his league debut against West Brom (if he gets on, obviously). ht… 16 hours ago

PeteSmith1983

Pete Smith Jordan Thompson would be the 40th Stoke player to make his league debut against West Brom (if he gets on, obviously… https://t.co/2ezKctm1E6 17 hours ago

petermorris61

Peter Morris RT @BBCRadioStoke: Michael O'Neill makes 1⃣ change to his Stoke City side to play West Brom. ⬅️ Vokes ➡️ Ince ⚽️ New signing Jordan Thom… 17 hours ago

BBCRadioStoke

BBC Radio Stoke Michael O'Neill makes 1⃣ change to his Stoke City side to play West Brom. ⬅️ Vokes ➡️ Ince ⚽️ New signing Jordan… https://t.co/luRbujmQCo 17 hours ago

Wayne_adams83

Wayne Adams RT @Sotlive: Jordan Thompson and Julien Ngoy in the #StokeCity travelling party at West Brom https://t.co/WIzV2BI4xD 17 hours ago

Sotlive

StokeonTrentLive Jordan Thompson and Julien Ngoy in the #StokeCity travelling party at West Brom https://t.co/WIzV2BI4xD 17 hours ago

PeteSmith1983

Pete Smith Jordan Thompson is Stoke's new number 34, as previously worn by Ollie Shenton, Adam Rooney, Tony Dinning and Triggy… https://t.co/1D9TfbJOyY 18 hours ago

The_Gazette

Blackpool Gazette Simon Grayson on Jordan Thompson's departure to Stoke City and the chances of Blackpool doing further transfer busi… https://t.co/3WXDPzdIRi 1 day ago

