Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Labour leadership: Hustings to begin in Liverpool as Keir Starmer takes early lead over other candidates

Independent Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Follow for all the latest updates
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Labour leadership candidates vie for support at Liverpool hustings

Labour leadership candidates vie for support at Liverpool hustings 01:52

 Contenders in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader have called for unity despite jostling for position in the first hustings of the campaign. The event in Liverpool saw the major candidates battle for dominance in the contest which will see a new leader of the opposition announced in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Labour leadership hopefuls clash over handling of antisemiti [Video]Labour leadership hopefuls clash over handling of antisemiti

The Labour leadership candidates have clashed over their personal records on antisemitism as they went head to head in the first hustings. Jess Phillips appeared to suggest other candidates had..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 05:36Published

Labour leadership hopefuls call for unity in first hustings [Video]Labour leadership hopefuls call for unity in first hustings

The Labour leadership hopefuls have called for unity of the party and its membership in the first hustings of the campaign. The event in Liverpool saw the candidates battle for dominance in the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Labour leadership hustings cancelled as Keir Starmer's mother-in-law remains in hospital

'Procedures committee unanimously agreed last night that in the circumstances and to ensure fairness to all candidates,' says general secretary
Independent

Jess Phillips quits Labour leadership race after failing to win backing from unions

Jess Phillips quits Labour leadership race after failing to win backing from unionsSir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry are the remaining candidates in the race.
Daily Record Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Tweets about this

MikeRossP

MikeyRoss At some point the De-Corbynisation period will begin and they'll start to reflect on the damage he did to Labour. F… https://t.co/A2EP29HjNO 2 hours ago

arachnochist

Salford Mafioso #NoWarOnIran #CorbynWasRight RT @GeorgeAylett: Labour leadership hustings in Leeds is about to begin - it should be pretty interesting https://t.co/QFaT1wp9UD 1 day ago

GeorgeAylett

George Aylett Labour leadership hustings in Leeds is about to begin - it should be pretty interesting https://t.co/QFaT1wp9UD 1 day ago

UK_News_Plow

UK News Plow Labour leadership: Hustings to begin in Liverpool as Keir Starmer takes early... https://t.co/YLodlMin6K +1 UKBot #UK #news 6 days ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Labour leadership: Candidates clash in Liverpool hustings as Keir Starmer takes early poll lead https://t.co/lmhn3cRpYM via @YahooSports 1 week ago

mrmoaner1

the boys Labour leadership: Candidates clash in Liverpool hustings as Keir Starmer takes early poll lead… https://t.co/uQsP4cqmyL 1 week ago

danhurlbut

Dan Hurlbut RN The first Labour leadership hustings in Liverpool is about to begin https://t.co/BE0MYo0IkL 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.