Council probe after workers burn memorial benches in Edinburgh

BBC News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
A whistleblower claims managers told Edinburgh council staff to torch the benches instead of repairing them.
Edinburgh City Council launch probe into reports staff set fire to memorial benches

Edinburgh City Council launch probe into reports staff set fire to memorial benchesPhotographs appear to show wooden benches - which had been removed from West Princes Street Gardens more than a year ago - being burned by council staff.
AdamMorlad

Adam Morley 🎗 RT @alanferrier: Officials have launched a top-level probe after it emerged around 70 much-loved and sentimental memorial benches removed f… 6 minutes ago

JudgementalBsC

JudgeMental BsC BBC News - Council probe after workers burn memorial benches in Edinburgh https://t.co/xNGG5vfQBc 14 minutes ago

Holledge

Simon Holledge RT @tesodb: "Officials have launched a top-level probe after it emerged around 70 much-loved and sentimental memorial benches are being bur… 15 minutes ago

JustHereRightN2

JustHereRightNow 🐝🐝🐬 BBC News - Council probe after workers burn memorial benches in Edinburgh https://t.co/KvXNFd0udV 21 minutes ago

SonjaHern

Sonia RT @robmcd85: Edinburgh City Council probe after workers burn memorial benches, some of which were dedicated to recipients of the Victoria… 34 minutes ago

MichaelAirdrie

Michael Mc Bride RT @heraldscotland: An investigation has been launched after dozens of memorial benches were "regrettably" burned by council workers. https… 40 minutes ago

anilluminatus

An Illuminatus 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Council probe after workers burn memorial benches in #Edinburgh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/1dE7EBncBF 1 hour ago

