Jack Reacher author Lee Child 'steps aside and lets brother take over'
Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
In what is thought to be a literary first, Lee Child is handing over control of the acclaimed series of books to his younger brother, according to The Times.
Down Mexico wayBrit turned American Lee Child is perhaps the most respected author in the crime-thriller genre. His 6-5, 250-pound literary creation Jack Reacher is the most...
Bangkok Post
