Premier League Match Day 23 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The two Aarons – Mooy and Connolly – return to Albion’s starting line up for the home match against Aston Villa today (Saturday 18 January). Steve Alzate looks like he will start as a wing back. Albion haven’t beaten Villa since 1980. The penultimate league meeting between the teams saw ...
News video: Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Sheffield United

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Sheffield United 01:19

 Sheffield United head to the Emirates to play against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday January 18.

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Manchester United [Video]Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester United will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday January 19. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Crystal Palace [Video]Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Premier League match preview for Manchester City against Crystal Palace.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Aston Villa 0

Albion have a vital lead against Villa as Leandro Trossard scored on 37 minutes. Jack Grealish had looked good for Villa but debut making ex Liverpool goal...
Brighton and Hove News

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

BBC Local News: Sussex -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa.
BBC Local News

