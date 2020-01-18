Global  

Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Aston Villa 0

Brighton and Hove News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Albion have a vital lead against Villa as Leandro Trossard scored on 37 minutes. Jack Grealish had looked good for Villa but debut making ex Liverpool goal keeper Pepe Reina has looked nervy at times for the visitors....
