Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace: Fernandinho scores late own goal

BBC News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Manchester City's faint title hopes suffer another damaging blow as Fernandinho's 90th-minute own goal gives Crystal Palace a point in a remarkable finish at Etihad Stadium.
News video: Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Crystal Palace 01:20

 Premier League match preview for Manchester City against Crystal Palace.

Hodgson: We showed great character [Video]Hodgson: We showed great character

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is proud of his side after they scored a late equaliser to earn a draw against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:53Published

Mikel Arteta: We switched off for the goal [Video]Mikel Arteta: We switched off for the goal

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal had 'switched off' for Crystal Palace's equalising goal - the match ended 1-1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Premier League Review: City slip up despite Aguero brace, Wolves rally to stun resurgent Saints

Fernandinho’s stoppage-time own goal gave Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw at Manchester City, while Wolves fought back from two down to beat Southampton and Norwich...
SoccerNews.com

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Crystal Palace

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a comfortable win against Crystal Palace at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon. The Citizens can close the gap...
The Sport Review Also reported by •BBC Local News

elalemene_

° RÜYA' nın RT ° RT @uzunsrcn: Cenk Tosun ,,, Gooooooooooooool Manchester City 0-1 Crystal palace 5 seconds ago

ArejaSir

Joseph Areja RT @AnfieldEdition: Title race update: Manchester City have dropped points after drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace. Liverpool are now 13 poi… 36 seconds ago

AhmadHaF1z

وان هارون وان بيساكه RT @SkySportsPL: GOAL ⚽ Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace (Fernandinho, 90' OG) Watch all Premier League highlights on the Sky Sports ap… 57 seconds ago

kitonsam

kderek RT @baketerana: Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace Southampton 2-3 Wolves West Ham 1-1 Everton. #GalOnline… 1 minute ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Aguero’s brace not enough as Crystal Palace hold Manchester City https://t.co/AkHPbNgVmt 2 minutes ago

PalaceNewsApp

Palace News Hodgson: "I’m happier with 2-2 than 1-1": https://t.co/mzmzh1Wsxv 4 minutes ago

PalaceNewsApp

Palace News Tosun: I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all the lads: https://t.co/iXcMky0Rtd 4 minutes ago

PalaceNewsApp

Palace News Tomkins: "I hope I am showing a role on the pitch that warrants being captain": https://t.co/6yYihGzPO5 4 minutes ago

